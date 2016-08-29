Ranking of banks on interest revenues/credits ratio (TOP-5)

https://report.az/storage/news/9f81d1b619935a2549894409b6926959/75db5fd6-3600-4307-94fd-f152c7e8588c_292.jpg
Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues/credit ratio to the first half of 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest revenues / Credit portfolio
|1
|Expressbank
|0,19
|2
|Bank Melli Iran - Baku
|0,18
|3
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|0,15
|4
|National Bank of Pakistan - Baku
|0,13
|5
|NBC Bank
|0,08
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author