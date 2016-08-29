 Top
    Ranking of banks on interest revenues/credits ratio (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues/credit ratio to the first half of 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksInterest revenues / Credit portfolio
    1Expressbank0,19
    2Bank Melli Iran - Baku0,18
    3Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan0,15
    4National Bank of Pakistan - Baku 0,13
    5NBC Bank0,08
