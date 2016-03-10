Ranking of banks on efficiency of deposits (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/4878fe96eb99d3a8618271dec40e3a4a/2a0c2c23-6e2c-4db8-921a-01998236bb8c_292.jpg
Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on efficiency of deposits in 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenses / Deposits(%)
|1
|Caucasus Development Bank
|38,50
|2
|Dekabank
|35,91
|3
|Accessbank
|21,96
|4
|Expressbank
|11,84
|5
|Zaminbank
|11,73
|6
|Muganbank
|11,04
|7
|Parabank
|10,52
|8
|SilkwayBank
|9,14
|9
|Turanbank
|9,00
|10
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|8,66
Economic DepartmentNews Author