    Ranking of banks on efficiency of deposits (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on efficiency of deposits in 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksInterest expenses / Deposits(%)
    1Caucasus Development Bank 38,50
    2Dekabank35,91
    3Accessbank21,96
    4Expressbank11,84
    5Zaminbank11,73
    6Muganbank11,04
    7Parabank10,52
    8SilkwayBank9,14
    9Turanbank9,00
    10Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan8,66
