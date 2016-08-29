Ranking of banks on dynamics of interest revenues (TOP-5)

https://report.az/storage/news/42c2a671f3c5b7b9768396543e1ee06b/8ac57f9c-2bec-4a06-9fe0-02ebfe2632fd_292.jpg
Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of interest revenues in the first half of 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest revenues/ Total revenues (%)
|1
|Caspian Development Bank
|96,11
|2
|Turanbank
|95,03
|3
|National Bank of Pakistan- Baku
|95,00
|4
|Expressbank
|89,70
|5
|NBC Bank
|88,12
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author