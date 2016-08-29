 Top
    Ranking of banks on dynamics of interest revenues (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of interest revenues in the first half of 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksInterest revenues/ Total revenues (%)
    1Caspian Development Bank96,11
    2Turanbank95,03
    3National Bank of Pakistan- Baku 95,00
    4Expressbank89,70
    5NBC Bank88,12
