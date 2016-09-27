 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of expenses (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of expenses in the first half of 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics,%
    1Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan330,57
    2PASHA Bank99,40
    3AFB Bank78,45
    4Gunaybank56,72
    5Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan39,46

    *To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's economic newsletter.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi