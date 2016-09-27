Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of expenses (TOP-5)

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of expenses in the first half of 2016.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics,% 1 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 330,57 2 PASHA Bank 99,40 3 AFB Bank 78,45 4 Gunaybank 56,72 5 Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan 39,46

