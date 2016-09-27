Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of expenses (TOP-5)

https://report.az/storage/news/149e4c945ff111f4af227824e139a82f/0a2b6c2b-e183-4b50-8787-310494e9a506_292.jpg
Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of expenses in the first half of 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics,%
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|330,57
|2
|PASHA Bank
|99,40
|3
|AFB Bank
|78,45
|4
|Gunaybank
|56,72
|5
|Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan
|39,46
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author