    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non- interest profits (TOP-10)

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks on first half of 2015

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their non-interest profits coefficient to the first half of 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks:

    No.BanksNon-interest profits/Profits (%)
    1Azer-Turk Bank43,44
    2SilkwayBank35,77
    3Rabitabank26,00
    4Bank Respublika26,00
    5AFB Bank25,48
    6Kredobank23,60
    7Expressbank18,81
    8NBC Bank11,79
    9Pasha Bank10,15
    10Accessbank7,09
