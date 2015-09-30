Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non- interest profits (TOP-10)

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their non-interest profits coefficient to the first half of 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-interest profits/Profits (%)
|1
|Azer-Turk Bank
|43,44
|2
|SilkwayBank
|35,77
|3
|Rabitabank
|26,00
|4
|Bank Respublika
|26,00
|5
|AFB Bank
|25,48
|6
|Kredobank
|23,60
|7
|Expressbank
|18,81
|8
|NBC Bank
|11,79
|9
|Pasha Bank
|10,15
|10
|Accessbank
|7,09
