Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on expenditures (TOP-10)

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the banks based in Azerbaijan on their profits during January-June of 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Expenditures
(in th. AZN)
|1
|Access Bank
|95 086,10
|2
|MuganBank
|32 102,30
|3
|Atabank
|29 382,40
|4
|Bank Respublika
|27 141,00
|5
|Pasha Bank
|24 893,00
|6
|Rabitabank
|23 721,00
|7
|ExpressBank
|23 624,00
|8
|VTB Azerbaijan
|18 098,10
|9
|TuranBank
|15 246,30
|10
|NBC Bank
|12 588,30
