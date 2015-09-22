 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on expenditures (TOP-10)

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of the banks based in Azerbaijan on their expenditures in January-June of 2015

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the banks based in Azerbaijan on their profits during January-June of 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksExpenditures
    (in th. AZN)
    1Access Bank95 086,10
    2MuganBank32 102,30
    3Atabank29 382,40
    4Bank Respublika 27 141,00
    5Pasha Bank24 893,00
    6Rabitabank23 721,00
    7ExpressBank23 624,00
    8VTB Azerbaijan18 098,10
    9TuranBank15 246,30
    10NBC Bank12 588,30
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi