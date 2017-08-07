Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on volume of cash (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/a385e949c79950a95253690639df30bc/5944657b-112c-4ad2-80f9-acdb9b21db5b_292.jpg
Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of cash as of July 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|Banks
|Volume of cash
(in thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|282 287
|2
|PASHA Bank
|155 192
|3
|Rabitabank
|72 484
|4
|Bank Respublika
|65 751
|5
|AFB Bank
|57 700
|6
|Accessbank
|57 149
|7
|Xalg Bank
|53 162
|8
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|48 307
|9
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|43 716
|10
|Turanbank
|32 739
