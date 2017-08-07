 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on volume of cash (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of cash as of July 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

     BanksVolume of cash 
    (in thsd AZN)
    1Kapital Bank282 287
    2PASHA Bank155 192
    3Rabitabank72 484
    4Bank Respublika65 751
    5AFB Bank57 700
    6Accessbank57 149
    7Xalg Bank53 162
    8YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan48 307
    9Bank Melli İran-Baku43 716
    10Turanbank32 739

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi