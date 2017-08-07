Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on volume of cash (TOP-10)

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of cash as of July 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

Banks Volume of cash

(in thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 282 287 2 PASHA Bank 155 192 3 Rabitabank 72 484 4 Bank Respublika 65 751 5 AFB Bank 57 700 6 Accessbank 57 149 7 Xalg Bank 53 162 8 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 48 307 9 Bank Melli İran-Baku 43 716 10 Turanbank 32 739

