Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on profit portfolio to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Profit
in thousand AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|36 904,70
|2
|Azer-Turk Bank
|7 889,50
|3
|Atabank
|6 113,00
|4
|Caspian Development Bank
|5 502,10
|5
|SilkwayBank
|5 466,40
|6
|ASB Bank
|2 673,20
|7
|Gunaybank
|2 015,90
|8
|Zaminbank
|2 003,10
|9
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|1 995,20
|10
|Parabank
|1 818,10
