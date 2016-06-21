 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on profit portfolio to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

    No.BanksProfit
    in thousand AZN)
    1Pasha Bank36 904,70
    2Azer-Turk Bank7 889,50
    3Atabank6 113,00
    4Caspian Development Bank 5 502,10
    5SilkwayBank5 466,40
    6ASB Bank2 673,20
    7Gunaybank2 015,90
    8Zaminbank2 003,10
    9Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan1 995,20
    10Parabank1 818,10
