Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of investments in securities (TOP-5)

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of investments in securities as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of investments in securities, % 1 Bank of Baku 1 952,4 2 Expressbank 338,7 3 Bank Melli İran-Baku 203,6 4 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 153,3 5 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 143,9

