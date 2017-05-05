Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of investments in securities (TOP-5)

https://report.az/storage/news/c7f71b5be3b362fe7bcf86984414ceb8/aa7a0d04-1317-49ba-a736-ba2d2bfb9905_292.jpg
Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of investments in securities as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of investments in securities, %
|1
|Bank of Baku
|1 952,4
|2
|Expressbank
|338,7
|3
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|203,6
|4
|Pakistan National Bank-Baku
|153,3
|5
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|143,9
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author