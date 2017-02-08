 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on consumer loans (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks on cash reserves

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on consumer loans to January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksConsumer loans 
    (in thousand AZN)
    1YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan65 057,29
    2Rabitabank64 048,00
    3Expressbank51 269,00
    4Azer-Turk Bank31 453,12
    5Xalg Bank30 432,35

    *For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi