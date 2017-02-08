Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on consumer loans (TOP-5)

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on consumer loans to January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Consumer loans
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|65 057,29
|2
|Rabitabank
|64 048,00
|3
|Expressbank
|51 269,00
|4
|Azer-Turk Bank
|31 453,12
|5
|Xalg Bank
|30 432,35
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
