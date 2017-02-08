Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on consumer loans (TOP-5)

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on consumer loans to January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Consumer loans

(in thousand AZN) 1 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 65 057,29 2 Rabitabank 64 048,00 3 Expressbank 51 269,00 4 Azer-Turk Bank 31 453,12 5 Xalg Bank 30 432,35

*For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.