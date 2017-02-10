Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on authorized capital (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/ef00b93e45cb3864751a2316748e21de/f04e469e-9114-4ff9-9242-70f17bd515e4_292.jpg
Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital as of January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Authorized capital
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|IBA
|641 287,25
|2
|PASHA Bank
|333 000,00
|3
|Xalg Bank
|211 646,49
|4
|Kapital Bank
|185 850,00
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|184 500,00
|6
|Expressbank
|137 257,00
|7
|AG Bank
|102 200,00
|8
|Silkway Bank
|101 544,89
|9
|Accessbank
|85 000,00
|10
|Muganbank
|75 000,00
*For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author