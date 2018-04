Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of assets to January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Assets (in thousand AZN) 1 IBA 12 223 723,00 2 PASHA Bank 3 138 773,00 3 Kapital Bank 3 096 691,00 4 Xalg Bank 1 668 620,90 5 Bank Respublika 912 117,00 6 ASB Bank 787 179,20 7 Unibank 716 522,00 8 Rabitabank 552 288,00 9 Bank of Baku 549 609,44 10 Turanbank 528 222,00

