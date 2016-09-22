 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of share capital (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of share capital to July 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics,%
    1NBC Bank24,63
    2Expressbank12,10
    3Silkway Bank2,40
    4Atabank0
    5AFB Bank0

