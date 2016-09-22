Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of share capital (TOP-5)

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of share capital to July 1, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics,% 1 NBC Bank 24,63 2 Expressbank 12,10 3 Silkway Bank 2,40 4 Atabank 0 5 AFB Bank 0

