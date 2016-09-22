Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of share capital (TOP-5)

https://report.az/storage/news/b4bda63604cdbe70ecf68e9632390019/2fd5837a-5750-4c05-a2a2-d5346b129ead_292.jpg
Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of share capital to July 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics,%
|1
|NBC Bank
|24,63
|2
|Expressbank
|12,10
|3
|Silkway Bank
|2,40
|4
|Atabank
|0
|5
|AFB Bank
|0
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author