    ​Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for non-interest expense (TOP-10)

    Report Agency prepared a ranking of banks for non-interest expenses

    Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of non-interest expenses in January-September 2015.

    The top ten banks in terms of non-interest expense are as follows (TOP-10):

    Banksnon-interest expenses
    (thous. manats)
    1ZaminBank136 706
    2Expressbank28 434
    3Pasha Bank25 476
    4Bank Respublika 24 518
    5Rabitabank21 967
    6Muganbank18 908
    7VTB Azerbaijan13 995
    8Turanbank12 098
    9ParaBank10 620
    10NBC Bank8 879

    * Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation.

