Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 banks on volume of cash currencies

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of cash currencies as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on volume of cash currencies are listed below:

No Banks Cash currency fund (thousand manats) 1 Access Bank 23 235,24 2 Turanbank 11 665,50 3 VTB Azerbaijan 7 163,98 4 Rabitabank 5 597,00 5 Expressbank 3 287,00

