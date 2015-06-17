Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 banks on loans in manats

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on loans in manats as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on volume of loans in national currency are listed below:

No Banks Loans in national currency (min manat) 1 Access Bank 333 536,08 2 Rabitabank 178 364,00 3 Expressbank 169 445,00 4 Turanbank 165 688,70 5 Caucasus Development Bank 129 009,20

To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.