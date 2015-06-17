 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 banks on loans in manats

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on loans in manats for 01.04.2015

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on loans in manats as of April 1, 2015.

    Top five banks on volume of loans in national currency are listed below:

    NoBanksLoans in national currency (min manat)
    1Access Bank333 536,08
    2Rabitabank178 364,00
    3Expressbank169 445,00
    4Turanbank165 688,70
    5Caucasus Development Bank129 009,20

