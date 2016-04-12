Non-performing loans in Azerbaijan reached 37% of total bank capital

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of overdue loans of credit organizations in Azerbaijan amounted to 1 329.5 million AZN on March 1, 2016.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the volume of bad loans in comparison with February 1, increased by 14.9 million AZN or 1.13%, on an annualized basis to 191.3 million manat or 16.8%.

The share of overdue loans amounted to 6.5% of the total loan portfolio. Notably, as of February 1 this figure was 6.2% in the same period in 2015 - 5,5%.

The share of problem loans in the national currency as of March 1 totaled 671.9 million manats, which is more by 2.4 mln. AZN or 1.9% than in February 1 and less 151,8 mln. AZN or 18.4% in comparison with the same period of last year. The share of these loans in the structure of credits in manat as of March 1 was 6.7%, February 1 - 6.5%, in the same period of last year - 6.7%.

The volume of overdue loans in foreign currency in March 1 totaled to 657.6 million AZN. This number is more by 1.5 million manat or 0.2% than in February 1, by 343.1 million manat or 2.1 times in comparison with the previous year. The share of problem loans in foreign currency in March 1 totaled to 6.4% of the total loan portfolio. On February 1, this figure was 5.9%, in the same period of 2015 made 3,7%.

Notably, share of problem loans to the end of 2015 was equal to 2.45% of GDP, the share in total assets as of March 1 totaled to 4%, it made 37.1% of total bank capital.