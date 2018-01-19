Price of Bitcoin could reach $125,000

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich https://report.az/storage/news/1ac53c2060f237ebded83a7d21273fe4/d2089e3d-b9c3-4236-9be5-a3e0dfa6c743_292.jpg

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The price of one Bitcoin will surge to $ 125,000 by 2022, the value of the digital-coin market will roughly double to more than $1.2 trillion this year.

Report informs referring to the Bloomberg, The Wall Street strategist Thomas Lee said.

Notably, currently, value of digital-coin market makes $ 580 billion.

Lee forecasted $25,000 for Bitcoin in October, 2017. So, he targets price more by 5-times. Notably, currently, Bitcoin costs $US11,700. He expects Ethereum to reach $1,900, which is now sold for $1,050.

"The dominance of large-cap tokens will increase in 2018, but investors may also take advantage of opportunities to rotate into alternative coins; small-caps outperformed Bitcoin during five of the past six Bitcoin selloffs", Lee added.