 Top
    Close photo mode

    Price of Bitcoin could reach $125,000

    Value of digital-coin market will double to more than $1.2 trln
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The price of one Bitcoin will surge to $ 125,000 by 2022, the value of the digital-coin market will roughly double to more than $1.2 trillion this year.

    Report informs referring to the Bloomberg, The Wall Street strategist Thomas Lee said.

    Notably, currently, value of digital-coin market makes $ 580 billion.

    Lee forecasted $25,000 for Bitcoin in October, 2017. So, he targets price more by 5-times. Notably, currently, Bitcoin costs $US11,700. He expects Ethereum to reach $1,900, which is now sold for $1,050.

    "The dominance of large-cap tokens will increase in 2018, but investors may also take advantage of opportunities to rotate into alternative coins; small-caps outperformed Bitcoin during five of the past six Bitcoin selloffs", Lee added. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi