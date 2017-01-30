Forecast: No significant changes for USD rate in Q1 2017

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ No serious movements of US dollar exchange rate expected in world currency markets in the first quarter of 2017.

Analytical Group of Report informs, discount rate not expected to raise at two day meeting of US Federal Reserve System (FRS) starting tomorrow. Therefore soft decline of the dollar expected.

Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve System Janet Yellen will not hold press conference after a meeting on February 1. But investors will be carefully reviewing final decision regarding Fed's economic forecasts.

Analytical Group of Report believes, signals to significant changes in the final text of the Fed's meeting on February 1 not likely to be given.

Increase in interest rates depends more on political problems in Europe, particularly in elections to be held this year in a number of countries and victory of political parties in anti EU countries rather than the decision of Fed. Thus, if anti EU countries win elections, the euro could fall sharply in comparison to dollar. In the first quarter, the euro/dollar exchange rate expected to move in the range of 1,06-1,08 USD/EUR.