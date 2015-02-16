PAŞA Bank introduces a new software system

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ PASHA Bank became the first bank in the CIS implementing software systems SafeWatch Filtering and SafeWatch Profiling.

Report informs referring to the bank, so the Azerbaijani Bank was the first bank in the CIS, installed and successfully used complex software solutions for the prevention of financing terrorism and money laundering.

The new system, which includes software en.SafeWatch Filtering and en.SafeWatch Profiling, will help PASHA Bank to integrate large amounts of information coming from different sources, followed by analysis and clear visualization of possible financial threats and risks. Software package developed by EastNets and implemented in cooperation with the Financial Service Bureau.

Chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank Farid Akhundov said that PASHA Bank was the first bank in the region, which used modern solutions such as SafeWatch Filtering and SafeWatch Profiling.