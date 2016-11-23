Parameters of AMF bond emission revealed

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) has revealed parameters of new bond emission.

Report was informed in the AMF.

Notably, according to information, emission envisages approval of basic emission prospect of 50 thousand ordinary interest-bearing, unsecured mortgage bonds at par value AZN 1000 (total AZN 50 million).

According to information, securities with 3% annual profit will circulate during 3600 days (approximately 10 years). Interests will be paid in 180 days. PASHA Capital Investment Company CJSC is underwriter of the placement.

“Although 3% profitability with national currency is quite low, we think it will be possible to realize bonds easily. Commercial banks and insurance companies will buy them, as before. However, there is no restrictions for individuals to buy these securities”, the Fund said.