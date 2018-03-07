Overdue loans soar again in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of overdue credits in Azerbaijan as of February 1 amounted to 1 695.9 mln. AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this is 69.2 million AZN or 4,25% more compared to the beginning of this year.

In annual comparison, problem loans soared 62.8 million manat or 3.85%.

By late January, overdue loans in total loan portfolio accounted for 14.5%. This ratio was 13.8% at the beginning of 2018 and 9.8% in late January 2017.