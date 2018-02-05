Over 6,000 POS-terminals liquidated in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Total number of ATMs in Azerbaijan reduced by 23 units or 0.9% in annually comparison to 2,441 as of January 1, 2018. 1 308 units or 53.8% ATMs accounted for Baku, 1 123 units or 46.2% for regions.

Report informs, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said.

The number of POS-terminals in the reporting year decreased by 6 335 units or 8.8% to 65,471 as of January 1, 2018. 37 068 or 56.6% POS-terminals accounted for the capital, 28 403 units or 43.4% for regions.

Notably, as of January 1, 2017, one cash dispenser has served every 4.100 people in Azerbaijan, and one POS-terminal operated for every 150 people.