 Top
    Close photo mode

    One more insurance company leaves Azerbaijani market

    Question is about Azergarant Insurance

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azergarant Insurance OJSC has suspended its activity.

    Report informs citing the company.

    According to information, leaving the market is due to lack of capital. The company's 100% shareholder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ogtay Abbas Aliyev adopted a decision to suspend the activity as couldn't solve the problem.

    A commission has been established to fulfill obligations by Azergarant Insurance. The commission is led by Chairman of the Managing Board, Rashad Ahliman Mammadov.

    Notably, Azergarant Insurance is a legal successor of the "Şərqə Qapı Sığorta" LLC, established in 1993.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi