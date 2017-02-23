 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of customers of Azer Turk Bank has grown

    The figure now reaches 16 679 people

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of customers of Azer Turk Bank has reached 16 679 people. 

    Report was informed in the bank. 

    The number of cardholders has increased as well. Growing by more than 10% from the beginning of the year, now it comprises 31 213 units. About 80% of cards are salary cards.

    According to report, Azer Turk Bank has completed the previous year with 7,4 mln manats of net profit.

    75 percent of shares of "Azər Türk Bank" performing activities from 1995th year belong to the Azerbaijani state. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi