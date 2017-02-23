Number of customers of Azer Turk Bank has grown

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of customers of Azer Turk Bank has reached 16 679 people.

Report was informed in the bank.

The number of cardholders has increased as well. Growing by more than 10% from the beginning of the year, now it comprises 31 213 units. About 80% of cards are salary cards.

According to report, Azer Turk Bank has completed the previous year with 7,4 mln manats of net profit.

75 percent of shares of "Azər Türk Bank" performing activities from 1995th year belong to the Azerbaijani state.