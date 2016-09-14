Number of ATMs reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Total number of the ATMs installed in Azerbaijan has decreased 57 units (-2,2%) in monthly comparison and 159 units (-5, 9%) from the beginning of the year and made 2 535 ATMs to August 1, 2016.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

1 396 units or 55%-of the ATMs are located in Baku, while 1 139 or 45% in the regions. In July, 29 ATMs have been closed in the capital, 28 in the regions. Compared with the beginning of the year, number of ATMs reduced by 7% or 106 units in the capital, 53 units or 4.5% in the regions.

According to the report, one ATM falls per 3.8 thousand person in the country to August 1 this year. Earlier this year, this figure made 3,6 thousand person/ATM.

During July, average monthly volume of operations on one ATM exceeded 330.4 thousand AZN. This figure means 6.6 thousand AZN or 2% increase compared to the previous month.