Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May of this year, for every 100 manats of insurance premiums on life insurance collected in Azerbaijan returned 43.9 manats. This is 15.2% more than the same period last year.

Non-life insurance dominating in insurance proceeds in Azerbaijan.This is 72.4% of the total premiums.Its 40 million manats, or 26.6% of the health insurance, 30 million manats, or 20% of the compulsory vehicle insurance, 13.4 million manats or 8.9% of the compulsory insurance of real estate, 12.9 million manats or 8.6% of the automobile insurance, and the remaining 42.2 million manats or 28% applies to other types of insurance", said O. Bayramov.

ASA chairman of the insurance payments fell from 66.3% of the non-life insurance, said: "In the last 5 months, 66.3% or 49.4 million manats of insurance payments accounted for the non-life insurance.This is less by 5.6% compared to the same period last year.20.6 million manats, or 41.7% of the payments accounted for health insurance, 26.1% or 12.9 million manat on compulsory vehicle insurance, 20.9% or 10.3 million manats automobile insurance, and the remaining 11.3% or 5.6 million manats accounted for other types of non-life insurance. "O. Bayramov noted that, for every 100 manats of insurance premiums on non-life insurance collected in Azerbaijan returned 32,9 manats and this is by 13.9% less than the same period of last year.