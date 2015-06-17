 Top
    Close photo mode

    Non-life insurance dominating in insurance proceeds in Azerbaijan

    Insurance premiums in the amount of 150 million manats collected in January-May

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May of this year, for every 100 manats of insurance premiums on life insurance collected in Azerbaijan returned 43.9 manats. This is 15.2% more than the same period last year.

    Non-life insurance dominating in insurance proceeds in Azerbaijan.This is 72.4% of the total premiums.Its 40 million manats, or 26.6% of the health insurance, 30 million manats, or 20% of the compulsory vehicle insurance, 13.4 million manats or 8.9% of the compulsory insurance of real estate, 12.9 million manats or 8.6% of the automobile insurance, and the remaining 42.2 million manats or 28% applies to other types of insurance", said O. Bayramov.

    ASA chairman of the insurance payments fell from 66.3% of the non-life insurance, said: "In the last 5 months, 66.3% or 49.4 million manats of insurance payments accounted for the non-life insurance.This is less by 5.6% compared to the same period last year.20.6 million manats, or 41.7% of the payments accounted for health insurance, 26.1% or 12.9 million manat on compulsory vehicle insurance, 20.9% or 10.3 million manats automobile insurance, and the remaining 11.3% or 5.6 million manats accounted for other types of non-life insurance. "O. Bayramov noted that, for every 100 manats of insurance premiums on non-life insurance collected in Azerbaijan returned 32,9 manats and this is by 13.9% less than the same period of last year.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi