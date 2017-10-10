Non-cash payments climb by 33% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August, cashless payments of 696 mln AZN were carried out in Azerbaijan through POS-terminals.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Volume of these payments were 173 mln AZN or 33% more compared with the same period of 2016.

Transactions for total of 504 mln AZN made via POS-terminals, 68 mln AZN via ATMs. The volume of non-cash payments through POS-terminals grew by 62% or 193 mln AZN, through ATMs it decreased by 9% or 20 mln AZN.

Cashless payments via POS-terminals in August increased by 5 mln AZN or 8% and reached 69 mln AZN. The volume of non-cash payments via ATMs up by 1 mln AZN or 4% and reached 28 mln AZN.