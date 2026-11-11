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The nominal incomes of the population in Azerbaijan in January-October of the current year amounted to 81.01 billion manats ($47.65 billion), Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, the nominal incomes of the population increased by 9.9%.

In 2025, the nominal cash incomes of the population grew by 8% to 89.9 billion manats ($52.88 billion).