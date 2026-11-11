Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Nominal incomes of Azerbaijan's population increase by 9.9%

    Finance
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 12:38
    Nominal incomes of Azerbaijan's population increase by 9.9%

    The nominal incomes of the population in Azerbaijan in January-October of the current year amounted to 81.01 billion manats ($47.65 billion), Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Compared to the same period last year, the nominal incomes of the population increased by 9.9%.

    In 2025, the nominal cash incomes of the population grew by 8% to 89.9 billion manats ($52.88 billion).

    State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan Nominal incomes of population in Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan əhalisinin gəlirləri 10 % artıb
    Доходы населения Азербайджана выросли на 9,9%
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