Nikoil Bank OJSC has a new shareholder

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Nikoil CJSC, which owns 7.97% shares at Nikoil Bank OJSC sold them to outside investor.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Nikoloz Shurgaia told Report.

According to him, a new shareholder is the company included in the same holding with Topaz Investments CJSC, holder of 91.84% Nikoil Bank stakes. Nevertheless, he hasn’t disclosed name of new shareholder.

Notably, deal was completed on May 12 in the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE). With the decision of Listing Committee, the 351 398 shares with AZN 2.7 nominal value released for trade on May 10 was sold in secondary market for AZN 0.1.

Notably, Nikoil Bank was created in 2002 on the basis of commercial bank “Ülpər” operating since 1994. Its authorized stock capital is AZN 184.5 mln. ISR Holding Ltd (0.19%) is also among shareholders of the bank.