Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Financial Markets Supervision Authority (FIMSA) has registered new note emission (50100457S) of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Report informs citing the FIMSA, emission mentions issue of one million state short-term notes each with AZN 100 nominal price.

The turnover period is 28 days.