New Samur division of AtaBank was opened

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ New division of AtaBank OJSC Samur was opened in the Gusar region. Located near the checkpoint Samur, the division offers all types of banking services to both individuals and legal entities. In the new service center all kinds of banking services, including cash settlements, deposits, money transfers, exchange services, utilities payments, consulting on business expansion and etc. are being offers to customers.

First Deputy Chairman of the Board of AtaBank OJSC Etibar Babashli noticed about new division that the purpose of opening of the Samur division, strategically important for us, in this region is in having an opportunity to serve as foreign guests and our fellow citizens. AtaBank OJSC always thinks about the convenience of its customers and with the opening of this branch, our Bank has created all conditions for fast and convenient use of banking services for both visitors and those leaving for abroad.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

