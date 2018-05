Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ New CEO of Rabitabank appointed.

Report informs, Binnat Novruzov was appointed as a new Director General of the bank. Thus, the total number of directors of the bank reached 6.

Notably, Binnat Novruzov early has worked for director of the Supervision and Monitoring Department of the bank.

The new CEO has worked as a senior expert on the budget planning for "Unibank" OJSC in 2007-2008.