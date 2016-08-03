New appointments made in "Gunay Sığorta"

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ New chairman has been appointed for Board of Directors of "Günay Sığorta" that bought assets of "Buta Sigorta".

"Report" was told in the company.

According to the information, as expected, former Chairman of "Buta Sigorta" Gambar Suvanverdiyev appointed the Director of "Gunay Sığorta".

In addition, another appointment made in the company. Former chief accountant of "Buta Sigorta" Kamala Zaman Allahverdiyeva was appointed the Head of Accounting and Reports Department (as well Chief accountant).

Transmission of insurance portfolio of "Buta Sigorta" to "Günay Sığorta" completed on June 30. Value of transmitted portfolio is 1 840 185 AZN with 33 292 contracts.

Notably, "Gunay Sigorta" was founded in 1992. Its authorized capital is 7.7 mln. AZN. The amount formed on the basis of 7 700 shares at nominal value of 1 000 AZN each. 71.94% company shares owned by Yegana Mammad Shirinova, 16.61% - "Gunay Bank" OJSC, 11.45% - Khanim Nadir Mammadova.