Net ruble sale by Azerbaijani population to banks up by 28%

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Net ruble sales of Azerbaijani population within foreign currency operations in December 2016 amounted 639 917 thousand RUR.

Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), population sold in total 9 165 337.7 thousand RUR to commercial banks in 2016. Net sales by population in November was 768 337.7 thousand RUR. Thus, net ruble sales in December dropped by 128 420.7 thousand or 16.7% in comparison with that in November.

Net ruble purchase of commercial banks from population in December of previous year amounted 732 114.8 thousand RUR. Thus, net ruble purchases of banks from population in December 2016 dropped by 92 197.8 thousand or 12.6% in comparison with that in annual comparison. In annual comparison net ruble sales by population during 2016 rose by 1 999 352.8 thousand or 28%.

Report’s expert group notes the end of tourism season as the main reason of decline of ruble sales by population.