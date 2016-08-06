NASDAQ index reached a record rate this year

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ NASDAQ index, which reflects the technology companies in the US reached 5 221,12 points, which is the maximum level in 2016.

"Report informs referring to the Bloomberg agency, it happened after the announcement that the US employment figure would be quite high that forecast.

According to reports, on August 5, "S & P 500" index rose to the maximum level of 2182.87 points.

Notably, the main stock market index in the United States, "Dow-Jones in" on July 20 was close to the maximum level of 18 622,01 and at the end of the day declined to 18 543,53 points. Thus, the indexes have returned to previous levels after the sharp decline in global stock markets last year.

Analytical group of Report believes that, stock exchanges may slightly decline after the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) increases interest rates in September. Such step taken by Fed will prevent sharp decline of stock markets in future. Otherwise companies achieving higher profit will increase their shares price andas a result of monetary expansion by central banks of developed countries that will lead liquidity to turn to shares and therefore prices in stock markets will risespeculatively. For that reason it can cause a sharp sales in the near future.