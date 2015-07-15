Monthly deflation increases in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June of this year, food prices dropped by 2.7%, prices of non-food products and prices and tariffs for paid services for population remained at the same level while consumer prices and service tariffs decreased by 1.1%. compared to the previous month.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, during the month, a decrease in prices of wheat flour, buckwheat, beef and mutton, fish products, sunflower oil, sugar, bananas, plums, cherry, strawberry, cucumber, tomatoes, greens, sweet peppers , eggplant, green beans, potatoes, onions, garlic, cabbage, carrot and beet was observed, while prices of round rice, egg, lemon, apple, walnuts, chestnuts and alcoholic beverages increased.

In May of this year, food prices fell by 1.5%, while non-food prices rose by 0.2%, prices and tariffs for paid services by 0.1%. Overall, consumer prices and service tariffs fell by 0.6% compared to the previous month.