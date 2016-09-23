 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani bank in Montenegro changes name

    An old name of the bank is Azmont Bank

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegro's Azmont Bank has changed its name to Nova Bank AD Podgorica.

    Report informs referring to the foreign media. 

    Notably, Azmont Bank is owned by Azmont Investment, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Global Investments (AGI). The bank was established in June with capital of 11.98 million EUR ($13.4 million).

    Azmont Investment is currently involved in the construction of the Portonovi resort which will cover an area of 26 ha and feature a luxury hotel, 500 residential units and villas, a marina with 220 berths for super yachts, yacht and beach clubs, spas and restaurants.

    The resort will be put into operation in summer 2018. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi