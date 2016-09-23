Azerbaijani bank in Montenegro changes name

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegro's Azmont Bank has changed its name to Nova Bank AD Podgorica.

Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Notably, Azmont Bank is owned by Azmont Investment, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Global Investments (AGI). The bank was established in June with capital of 11.98 million EUR ($13.4 million).

Azmont Investment is currently involved in the construction of the Portonovi resort which will cover an area of 26 ha and feature a luxury hotel, 500 residential units and villas, a marina with 220 berths for super yachts, yacht and beach clubs, spas and restaurants.

The resort will be put into operation in summer 2018.