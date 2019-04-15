​Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia decline by 7%

$4,650,400 was transferred from Azerbaijan to Georgia in the first quarter of 2019, down 6.9% in comparison to a year earlier, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the National Bank.

Money transfer from Georgia to Azerbaijan have dropped by 1.9% to $2,572,900.

$1.64 million was transferred from Azerbaijan to Georgia, and $906,000 from Georgia to Azerbaijan in March.

A total of $138.4 million was transferred from different countries to Georgia, up 4.5% or $5.9 million from the previous year.

Russia accounts for a bigger part of money transfers ($35.42 million).