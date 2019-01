Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 9,545,000,000 as of January 1, 2018.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) that this is a growth of AZN 560,500,000 AZN or 6.2% more compared to December 1.

The country's monetary base has grown by AZN 1,002,500,000 or 11.7% compared to the begining of the year.