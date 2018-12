Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 8,761.6 mln. AZN as of February 1.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) this is 218,4 mln. AZN or 2,56% more compared to January 1.

The monetary base increased by 1 429,9 mln. AZN or 19.5% in annual comparison.