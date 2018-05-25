Mastercard appoints new Country Manager for Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Mastercard, global payment technologies provider, has announced the appointment of Mr. Erdem Çakar as the new Country Manager for Azerbaijan.

Report informs, with his extensive experience, Erdem Çakar will oversee driving strategic development, business growth and value for Mastercard across Azerbaijan.

Mr. Çakar has graduated from Economics department of Boğaziçi University in 1998. He has started his professional career at Citibank Turkey managing credit risk of payment systems. He relocated to Belgium in 2002 where he first took on a regional responsibility for Citi Operations and Technology to launch internet banking across European markets. In 2006, he took a global responsibility for the launch and management of Citi Shell cobrand cards in 12 markets across the globe. He has been working in Mastercard Turkey since 2009 with mainly account management and product responsibilities. Now he is keen to bring on his vast experience on the operating models of issuer and acquiring banks, retail and e-commerce merchants, as well as mobile network operators in Europe to the Azerbaijan market.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Mastercard’s Azerbaijan business. We are eager to see Azerbaijan the leader of the region in the area of non-cash payment, the first country to implement the most advanced technologies of Mastercard,” - stated Mr. Çakar, highlighting the long-term commitment of Mastercard to Azerbaijan.

After implementation of several successful projects in the country, such as launch of “Priceless Specials” platform, joint project with Central Bank of Azerbaijan named as “Roadmap to Cashless Azerbaijan”, initiation of financial literacy program with ASAN Innovations Center, and establishment of Mastercard Baku office, former Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Mr. Alper Meriç has been promoted to Head of Loyalty & ESS HGEM (High Growth Emerging Markets) role. In his new role he will be responsible of 15 countries, focusing to develop Mastercard’s much valued security and loyalty products and services.