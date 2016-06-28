 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 47,16 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (US/barrel)47,1647,1647,16
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)46,33-1,319,05
    Gold (USD/ounce)1324,75,6-108,4
    İndices   
    Dow-Jones17140,24-260,51-284,79
    S&P 5002000,54-36,87-43,4
    Nasdaq4594,45-113,53-412,96
    Nikkei15309,21357,19-3724,5
    Dax9268,66-288,5-1474,35
    FTSE 1005982,2-156,49-260,12
    CAC 40 INDEX3984,72-122,01-652,34
    Shanghai Composite2895,741,41-643,48
    Bist 10075161,24-204,763434,25
    RTS888,78-23,71131,74
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,1025-0,00920,0169
    USD/GBP1,3225-0,0454-0,1521
    JPY/USD102-0,22-18,55
    RUB/USD65,53330,4128-6,9876
    TRY/USD2,9390,01110,0176
    CNY/USD6,64740,02560,1537
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi