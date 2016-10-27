Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.10.2016)

27 October, 2016 09:22

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to the beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 49,98 -0,81 12,94 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 49,18 -0,78 11,9 Gold (USD/ounce) 1266,6 -7 -166,5 Indices Dow-Jones 18199,33 30,06 774,3 S&P 500 2139,43 -3,73 95,49 Nasdaq 5250,27 -33,13 242,86 Nikkei 17391,84 26,59 -1641,87 Dax 10709,68 -47,63 -33,33 FTSE 100 6958,09 -59,55 715,77 CAC 40 INDEX 4534,59 -6,25 -102,47 Shanghai Composite 3116,31 -15,63 -422,87 Bist 100 79397,94 -35,37 7670,95 RTS 989,52 -12,74 232,48 Currency USD/EUR 1,0908 0,0019 0,0052 USD/GBP 1,2247 0,0059 -0,2499 JPY/USD 104,47 0,25 -16,08 RUB/USD 62,8223 0,7097 -9,6986 TRY/USD 3,0811 0,0386 0,1597 CNY/USD 6,7712 -0,0092 0,2775