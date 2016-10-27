 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.10.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 49,98 USD/barrel

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to the previous day's priceCompared to the beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)49,98-0,8112,94
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)49,18-0,7811,9
    Gold (USD/ounce)1266,6-7-166,5
    Indices   
    Dow-Jones18199,3330,06774,3
    S&P 5002139,43-3,7395,49
    Nasdaq5250,27-33,13242,86
    Nikkei17391,8426,59-1641,87
    Dax10709,68-47,63-33,33
    FTSE 1006958,09-59,55715,77
    CAC 40 INDEX4534,59-6,25-102,47
    Shanghai Composite3116,31-15,63-422,87
    Bist 10079397,94-35,377670,95
    RTS989,52-12,74232,48
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,09080,00190,0052
    USD/GBP1,22470,0059-0,2499
    JPY/USD104,470,25-16,08
    RUB/USD62,82230,7097-9,6986
    TRY/USD3,08110,03860,1597
    CNY/USD6,7712-0,00920,2775
