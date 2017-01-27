Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.01.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/21ea12bc4b2ccac6c75183f24015c39c/a1efe52a-d86a-4a12-9190-3fb5b9121ec5_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|56,24
|0,97
|-0,58
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|53,78
|1,03
|0,06
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1189,8
|-10,7
|39,8
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20100,91
|32,4
|338,31
|S&P 500
|2296,68
|-1,69
|57,85
|Nasdaq
|5655,18
|-1,16
|272,07
|Nikkei
|19454,88
|397,38
|340,51
|Dax
|11848,63
|42,58
|367,57
|FTSE 100
|7161,49
|-2,94
|18,66
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4867,24
|-10,43
|4,93
|Shanghai Composite
|3159,166
|9,616
|55,526
|Bist 100
|83826,54
|698,28
|5687,88
|RTS
|1163,62
|3,83
|11,29
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0682
|-0,0066
|-0,9834
|USD/GBP
|1,2597
|-0,0037
|0,0259
|JPY/USD
|114,53
|1,25
|-4,76
|RUB/USD
|60,3402
|0,802
|-0,9328
|TRY/USD
|3,8499
|0,0196
|0,3222
|CNY/USD
|6,884
|0,0004
|-0,061
