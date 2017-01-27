Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.01.2017)

Brent oil now makes 56,24 USD/barrel

27 January, 2017 11:40

https://report.az/storage/news/21ea12bc4b2ccac6c75183f24015c39c/a1efe52a-d86a-4a12-9190-3fb5b9121ec5_292.jpg Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel)

56,24 0,97 -0,58 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,78 1,03 0,06 Gold (USD/ounce) 1189,8 -10,7 39,8 Indices Dow-Jones 20100,91 32,4 338,31 S&P 500 2296,68 -1,69 57,85 Nasdaq 5655,18 -1,16 272,07 Nikkei 19454,88 397,38 340,51 Dax 11848,63 42,58 367,57 FTSE 100 7161,49 -2,94 18,66 CAC 40 INDEX 4867,24 -10,43 4,93 Shanghai Composite 3159,166 9,616 55,526 Bist 100 83826,54 698,28 5687,88 RTS 1163,62 3,83 11,29 Currency USD/EUR 1,0682 -0,0066 -0,9834 USD/GBP 1,2597 -0,0037 0,0259 JPY/USD 114,53 1,25 -4,76 RUB/USD 60,3402 0,802 -0,9328 TRY/USD 3,8499 0,0196 0,3222 CNY/USD 6,884 0,0004 -0,061