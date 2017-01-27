 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 56,24 USD/barrel

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		  
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)
    		56,240,97-0,58
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)53,781,030,06
    Gold (USD/ounce)1189,8-10,739,8
    Indices 
    Dow-Jones20100,9132,4338,31
    S&P 5002296,68-1,6957,85
    Nasdaq5655,18-1,16272,07
    Nikkei19454,88397,38340,51
    Dax11848,6342,58367,57
    FTSE 1007161,49-2,9418,66
    CAC 40 INDEX4867,24-10,434,93
    Shanghai Composite3159,1669,61655,526
    Bist 10083826,54698,285687,88
    RTS1163,623,8311,29
    Currency 
    USD/EUR1,0682-0,0066-0,9834
    USD/GBP1,2597-0,00370,0259
    JPY/USD114,531,25-4,76
    RUB/USD60,34020,802-0,9328
    TRY/USD3,84990,01960,3222
    CNY/USD6,8840,0004-0,061
