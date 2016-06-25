 Top

Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.06.2016)

Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.06.2016)
Brent oil - 48,41 USD/barrel
 Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
beginning of year
Commodity 
Brent oil (USD/barel)48,41-2,5011,37
WTI oil (USD/barel)47,64-2,4710,36
Gold (USD/unsiya)1319,156,00-114
İndices0,000
Dow-Jones17400,75-610,32-24,28
S&P 5002037,41-75,91-6,53
Nasdaq4707,98-202,06-299,43
Nikkei14952,02-1 286,33-4081,69
Dax9557,16-699,87-1185,85
FTSE 1006138,69-199,41-103,63
CAC 40 INDEX4106,73-359,17-530,33
Shanghai Composite2854,29-37,67-684,89
Bist 10075366-2 623,873639,01
RTS912,49-28,62155,45
Valyuta0,000
USD/EUR1,1117-0,030,0261
USD/GBP1,3679-0,12-0,1067
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi