|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barel)
|48,41
|-2,50
|11,37
|WTI oil (USD/barel)
|47,64
|-2,47
|10,36
|Gold (USD/unsiya)
|1319,1
|56,00
|-114
|İndices
|0,00
|0
|Dow-Jones
|17400,75
|-610,32
|-24,28
|S&P 500
|2037,41
|-75,91
|-6,53
|Nasdaq
|4707,98
|-202,06
|-299,43
|Nikkei
|14952,02
|-1 286,33
|-4081,69
|Dax
|9557,16
|-699,87
|-1185,85
|FTSE 100
|6138,69
|-199,41
|-103,63
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4106,73
|-359,17
|-530,33
|Shanghai Composite
|2854,29
|-37,67
|-684,89
|Bist 100
|75366
|-2 623,87
|3639,01
|RTS
|912,49
|-28,62
|155,45
|Valyuta
|0,00
|0
|USD/EUR
|1,1117
|-0,03
|0,0261
|USD/GBP
|1,3679
|-0,12
|-0,1067
Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.06.2016)Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.06.2016) Brent oil - 48,41 USD/barrel
https://report.az/storage/news/da4eac83afa8abf262850702d59a0691/77c3daa0-1382-4633-8003-c93ce909702f_292.jpg
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author