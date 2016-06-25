Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.06.2016)

25 June, 2016 10:25

beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barel) 48,41 -2,50 11,37 WTI oil (USD/barel) 47,64 -2,47 10,36 Gold (USD/unsiya) 1319,1 56,00 -114 İndices 0,00 0 Dow-Jones 17400,75 -610,32 -24,28 S&P 500 2037,41 -75,91 -6,53 Nasdaq 4707,98 -202,06 -299,43 Nikkei 14952,02 -1 286,33 -4081,69 Dax 9557,16 -699,87 -1185,85 FTSE 100 6138,69 -199,41 -103,63 CAC 40 INDEX 4106,73 -359,17 -530,33 Shanghai Composite 2854,29 -37,67 -684,89 Bist 100 75366 -2 623,87 3639,01 RTS 912,49 -28,62 155,45 Valyuta 0,00 0 USD/EUR 1,1117 -0,03 0,0261 USD/GBP 1,3679 -0,12 -0,1067